Analyzing Cellular Biomedicine (CBMG) & VIVUS (VVUS)

Cellular Biomedicine (NASDAQ: CBMG) and VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Cellular Biomedicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of VIVUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Cellular Biomedicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of VIVUS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine and VIVUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine -7,564.10% -45.60% -42.80% VIVUS -46.67% -843.43% -10.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine and VIVUS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine 0 1 1 0 2.50 VIVUS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cellular Biomedicine currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. Given Cellular Biomedicine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cellular Biomedicine is more favorable than VIVUS.

Risk and Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIVUS has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine and VIVUS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine $340,000.00 930.00 -$25.49 million ($1.77) -10.51 VIVUS $65.37 million 0.65 -$30.51 million ($0.30) -1.33

Cellular Biomedicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIVUS. Cellular Biomedicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIVUS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine beats VIVUS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellular Biomedicine

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products segment. It provides over two therapies approved by the Food and Drug Association (FDA), which include Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) for chronic weight management and STENDRA (avanafil) for erectile dysfunction (ED). The Company has completed the Phase II studies of Qsymia for the indication of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and diabetes. Its Qsymia is available in over 40,000 certified retail pharmacies across the country. Its STENDRA is also approved by the European Commission (EC), under the name, SPEDRA, for the treatment of ED in the Europe. The United States Food and Drug Association approved a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for STENDRA. STENDRA is indicated to be taken approximately 15 minutes before sexual activity.

