Contrasting WhiteWave Foods (WWAV) and AdvancePierre Foods (APFH)

WhiteWave Foods (NYSE: WWAV) and AdvancePierre Foods (NYSE:APFH) are both non-cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WhiteWave Foods and AdvancePierre Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteWave Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00 AdvancePierre Foods 0 2 0 0 2.00

WhiteWave Foods presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of Infinity. AdvancePierre Foods has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.62%. Given WhiteWave Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteWave Foods is more favorable than AdvancePierre Foods.

Dividends

AdvancePierre Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. WhiteWave Foods does not pay a dividend. AdvancePierre Foods pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhiteWave Foods and AdvancePierre Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteWave Foods N/A N/A N/A $1.19 N/A AdvancePierre Foods N/A N/A N/A $2.05 19.63

WhiteWave Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdvancePierre Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteWave Foods and AdvancePierre Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteWave Foods 6.21% 17.51% 5.92% AdvancePierre Foods 7.00% N/A 8.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of WhiteWave Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of WhiteWave Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WhiteWave Foods beats AdvancePierre Foods on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteWave Foods

The WhiteWave Foods Company is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. The Company manufactures, markets, distributes and sells branded plant-based foods and beverages, coffee creamers and beverages, dairy products and organic produce. It operates through two segments: Americas Foods & Beverages and Europe Foods & Beverages. The Americas Foods & Beverages segment includes plant-based foods and beverages, including its Silk and So Delicious branded beverages, such as soymilk, almondmilk, coconutmilk and cashewmilk, ice cream and frozen products, and plant-based yogurts, and Vega plant-based products. The Europe Foods & Beverages segment includes plant-based foods and beverages, such as its Alpro and Provamel brand beverages using soy, almond, coconut, hazelnut, rice and oat and other plant-based ingredients, and plant-based alternatives to yogurt, culinary creams, desserts and margarine. It sells products primarily in North America, Europe and through a joint venture in China.

About AdvancePierre Foods

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc. is a producer and distributor of ready-to-eat sandwiches, sandwich components and other entrees and snacks. The Company operates through four segments. The Foodservice segment’s portfolio of products includes breakfast sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Philly steaks, fully cooked hamburger-patties, country-fried steak, stuffed entrees and chicken tenders. The Retail segment sells both branded and private label ready-to-eat sandwiches, such as grilled chicken sandwiches and stuffed pockets; sandwich components, such as chicken patties, and other entrees and snacks, such as stuffed chicken breasts. The Convenience segment sells customized ready-to-eat sandwiches, such as breakfast sandwiches and burgers; sandwich components, such as chicken patties, and other entrees and snacks, such as cinnamon dough bites. The Industrial segment supplies other food producers, such as packaged food companies under short-term co-manufacturing agreements.

