Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Stock Price

News articles about Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corelogic earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.1680847226622 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3,596.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Corelogic had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CLGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Corelogic in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.78.

In other Corelogic news, insider Barry M. Sando sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $63,618.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc is a provider of property information, analytics and data-enabled services. The Company provides detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, property risk and replacement cost, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. Its segments include Property Intelligence (PI), Risk Management and Work Flow (RMW), and Corporate.

