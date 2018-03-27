Costco Wholesale Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the retailer will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Vetr upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. < Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $190.76.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $188.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $199.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $79,356.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.62, for a total value of $943,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,492.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,859 shares of company stock valued at $20,176,650 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

