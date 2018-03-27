CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Director Buys $73,400.00 in Stock

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) Director Steven Bruk acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $73,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,234.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Bruk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Steven Bruk acquired 9,000 shares of CounterPath stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $28,980.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Steven Bruk purchased 125,000 shares of CounterPath stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $501,250.00.

CPAH stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,279. CounterPath, Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered CounterPath from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CounterPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications (UC) services, including voice, video, messaging and collaboration functionality, over their Internet Protocol (IP)-based networks.

