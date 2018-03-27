Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. 2,886,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,985. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3,490.11, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $9.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CUZ. Bank of America raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

