Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 6th

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Covanta has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Covanta has a payout ratio of -384.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Covanta to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 833.3%.

CVA stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Covanta has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,905.94, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Covanta had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Covanta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs upgraded Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on Covanta in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

