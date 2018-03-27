Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th.

CIK stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 158,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,582. The stock has a market cap of $168.90, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.50. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

In other Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund news, insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam bought 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $60,669.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,341 shares of company stock worth $271,072 over the last ninety days.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

