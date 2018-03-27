Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Smiths Group (SMIN)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,730 ($23.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMIN. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($24.18) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays began coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.76) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,719 ($23.75).

Shares of Smiths Group (SMIN) opened at GBX 1,465 ($20.24) on Friday. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,442 ($19.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,697 ($23.45). The company has a market capitalization of $6,250.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.69.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 44.10 ($0.61) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). Smiths Group had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of GBX 154.90 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($22.09) per share, with a total value of £12,504.18 ($17,275.74).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

