Credo Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Credo has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and $150.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credo has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One Credo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00703090 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012760 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00143010 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00182738 BTC.

About Credo

Credo’s launch date was May 2nd, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken. Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio. Credo’s official website is bitbounce.com/credo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credo is an email management platform that aims to mitigate the email spam. In order to achieve this Credo Team will implement a software to filter emails from unknown contacts and provide a payment mechanism for email receipt or response, named as BitBounce. A fee will be charged to the senders contacting unknown recipients to either the email go through or be responded to. Credo token (CREDO) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit users with rewards taking into account the attention or actions the users provide to the emails. “

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Credo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credo using one of the exchanges listed above.

