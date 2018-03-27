Cree (CREE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cree, Inc. is a market-leading innovator and manufacturer of semiconductors that enhance the value of solid-state lighting, power and communications products by significantly increasing their energy performance and efficiency. Key to Cree’s market advantage is its world-class materials expertise in silicon carbide and gallium nitride for chips and packaged devices that can handle more power in a smaller space while producing less heat than other available technologies, materials and products. Cree drives its increased performance technology into multiple applications, including exciting alternatives in brighter and more-tunable light for general illumination, backlighting for more-vivid displays, optimized power management for high-current switch-mode power supplies and variable-speed motors, and more-effective wireless infrastructure for data and voice communications. Cree customers range from innovative lighting-fixtures makers to defense-related federal agencies. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on Cree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

CREE stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,955. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cree has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4,033.48, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Cree had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $367.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cree will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cree by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,721 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cree during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

