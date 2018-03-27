CrestPoint Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Facebook Inc (FB)

CrestPoint Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.0% of CrestPoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,898,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $335,081,000 after buying an additional 85,967 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Facebook by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 175,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,982,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.10 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

In related news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total transaction of $7,140,733.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,661,089.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,745,755 shares of company stock worth $1,028,210,464. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $160.06 on Tuesday. Facebook Inc has a 12 month low of $138.81 and a 12 month high of $195.32. The firm has a market cap of $463,027.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. analysts anticipate that Facebook Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CrestPoint Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Facebook Inc (FB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/crestpoint-capital-management-llc-sells-7500-shares-of-facebook-inc-fb-updated.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.