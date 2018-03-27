Critical Analysis: Knoll (KNL) & Herman Miller (MLHR)

Knoll (NYSE: KNL) and Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Knoll shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Herman Miller shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Knoll shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Herman Miller shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Knoll and Herman Miller, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knoll 0 0 1 1 3.50 Herman Miller 0 0 2 0 3.00

Knoll currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.13%. Herman Miller has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.00%. Given Knoll’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Knoll is more favorable than Herman Miller.

Dividends

Knoll pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Herman Miller pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Knoll pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Herman Miller pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Knoll has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Herman Miller has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Knoll and Herman Miller’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knoll $1.13 billion 0.86 $80.16 million $1.63 12.08 Herman Miller $2.28 billion 0.80 $123.90 million $2.14 14.23

Herman Miller has higher revenue and earnings than Knoll. Knoll is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Herman Miller, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Knoll and Herman Miller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knoll 7.08% 19.97% 7.69% Herman Miller 5.55% 22.26% 10.20%

Summary

Herman Miller beats Knoll on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings. It offers systems furniture, including integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead cabinets. The company also provides a range of adjustable tables, as well as meeting, conference, training, dining, stand-alone, and table desks; technology support accessories, desktop organizational tools, and lighting and storage products; lounge seating; side, café, and dining chairs; barstools; and training, conference, dining, and occasional tables. In addition, it offers handcrafted rugs, fabrics, upholstery, and related architectural products. The company serves companies, governmental agencies, and other medium to large sized organizations in various industries, including financial, legal, accounting, education, healthcare, and hospitality through its direct sales force and showrooms, distribution partners, and independent dealers and retailers, as well as online. Knoll, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in East Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc. is engaged in the research, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, home furnishings and related services, among others. The Company’s segments include North American Furniture Solutions, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products for work-related settings, including office, education and healthcare environments, across the United States and Canada; EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific (ELA) Furniture Solutions, which includes the operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products, primarily for work-related settings, in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Asia-Pacific geographic regions, among others; Specialty segment, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products and textiles, and Consumer segment, which includes the sale of modern design furnishings and accessories to third-party retail distributors.

