Critical Analysis: Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY) and Its Competitors

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS: WMMVY) is one of 102 public companies in the “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V 7.10% 22.23% 11.76% Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Competitors 1.81% -4.18% 5.19%

Volatility and Risk

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V $26.84 billion $1.79 billion 34.99 Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Competitors $15.82 billion $440.55 million -0.98

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V 0 2 0 0 2.00 Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Competitors 936 4705 5505 244 2.44

As a group, “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” companies have a potential upside of 12.41%. Given Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FOOD/DRUG-RTL/WHL” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 60.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Company Profile

Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in operating self-service stores. The Company’s segments include Mexico and Central America. In Mexico, the Company operates through Self-service, which includes the operation of discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores and supermarkets, and Others, which includes department stores and real estate transactions with third parties. In Central America, it operates discount stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse stores and wholesale-price membership stores in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador. It offers products in a range of categories, such as food, consumables, general merchandise and apparel. It offers products under various brand names, including Bodega Aurrera Express, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Superama, Suburbia and Medimart Pharmacies. The Company also operates e-commerce business in Mexico. It is controlled by Wal Mart Stores Inc.

