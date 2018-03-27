Critical Comparison: Civeo (CVEO) & Town Sports International (CLUB)

Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) and Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Civeo and Town Sports International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Town Sports International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Civeo presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.63%. Town Sports International has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Civeo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Town Sports International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Civeo and Town Sports International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo $382.28 million 1.38 -$105.71 million ($0.81) -4.91 Town Sports International $403.04 million 0.51 $4.36 million $0.13 58.47

Town Sports International has higher revenue and earnings than Civeo. Civeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Town Sports International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Civeo and Town Sports International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo -27.65% -16.46% -9.41% Town Sports International 1.08% N/A -3.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Town Sports International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Civeo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Town Sports International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Civeo has a beta of 4.6, indicating that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Town Sports International has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Town Sports International beats Civeo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms; 7 open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its online Website. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 165 fitness clubs, which included 119 under the New York Sports Clubs, 28 under the Boston Sports Clubs, 10 under the Washington Sports Clubs, and 5 under the Philadelphia Sports Clubs brands, as well as 3 clubs located in Switzerland; and operated 1 partly-owned club in Washington. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

