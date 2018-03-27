Analyzing AEGON (AEG) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ: SNFCA) and AEGON (NYSE:AEG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of AEGON shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and AEGON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 2.37% 5.03% 0.70% AEGON 7.24% 6.57% 0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Security National Financial and AEGON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A AEGON 0 2 0 0 2.00

AEGON has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential downside of 32.05%. Given AEGON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AEGON is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security National Financial and AEGON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $307.21 million 0.29 $12.18 million $0.42 12.65 AEGON $37.24 billion 0.37 $2.67 billion $1.28 5.29

AEGON has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial. AEGON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AEGON pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Security National Financial does not pay a dividend. AEGON pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AEGON has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Security National Financial has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEGON has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AEGON beats Security National Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage loan businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment engages in selling and servicing life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. This segment offers various life insurance products, such as funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance; other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single premium deferred annuities, flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies, as well as cedes and assumes certain risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah, and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers mortgage loan products to real estate brokers, independent mortgage loan originators, and investors. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. (Aegon) is an international life insurance, pensions and asset management company. The Company’s segments include the Americas, which includes the United States, Mexico and Brazil; the Netherlands; the United Kingdom; Central & Eastern Europe; Spain & Portugal; Asia, and Aegon Asset Management. It offers protection against mortality, morbidity and longevity risks, including traditional and universal life. It offers products with mortality, morbidity, and longevity risks, including traditional and universal life; mortgages; annuity products, and banking products. It offers individual protection products, such as annuities, term insurance, income protection and international/offshore bonds. It has activities in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Turkey. It offers life insurance marketed to high-net-worth individuals in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers investment products covering third-party customers, insurance-linked solutions.

