Critical Contrast: MRC Global (MRC) & L.B. Foster (FSTR)

MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) and L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MRC Global alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MRC Global and L.B. Foster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MRC Global 0 3 7 0 2.70 L.B. Foster 0 0 0 0 N/A

MRC Global presently has a consensus target price of $20.56, suggesting a potential upside of 27.36%. Given MRC Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MRC Global is more favorable than L.B. Foster.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MRC Global and L.B. Foster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRC Global $3.65 billion 0.40 $50.00 million $0.27 59.78 L.B. Foster $536.38 million 0.46 $4.11 million $0.40 59.38

MRC Global has higher revenue and earnings than L.B. Foster. L.B. Foster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MRC Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MRC Global has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L.B. Foster has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MRC Global and L.B. Foster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRC Global 1.37% 3.54% 1.18% L.B. Foster 0.77% 6.37% 2.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of MRC Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of L.B. Foster shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of MRC Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of L.B. Foster shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MRC Global beats L.B. Foster on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc. is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region. It provides services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging and system interfaces customized to customer and supplier specifications for tracking and replenishing inventory, engineering of control packages, and valve inspection and repair. The Company’s principal product types include valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation; carbon steel fittings and flanges; stainless steel and alloy fittings, flanges and pipe; gas products; line pipe, and other.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company is a manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of products and services for the rail, construction, energy and utility markets. The Company’s segments include Rail Products and Services, Construction Products, and Tubular and Energy Services. Its Rail Products segment provides a range of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. The Rail segment designs and produces concrete railroad ties, insulated rail joints, power rail, track fasteners, coverboards and special accessories for mass transit and other rail systems. The Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile and other piling products for foundation and earth retention requirements. The Tubular and Energy Services segment supplies pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities, blending, injection and metering equipment for the oil and gas market, and produces threaded pipe products for industrial water well and irrigation markets.

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.