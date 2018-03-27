Critical Contrast: Rowan Companies (RDC) & Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Rowan Companies (NYSE: RDC) and Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rowan Companies and Liberty Oilfield Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rowan Companies 2 10 5 0 2.18 Liberty Oilfield Services 0 1 8 0 2.89

Rowan Companies currently has a consensus target price of $14.21, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus target price of $29.29, indicating a potential upside of 66.97%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Rowan Companies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rowan Companies and Liberty Oilfield Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rowan Companies $1.28 billion 1.16 $72.70 million $0.56 21.09 Liberty Oilfield Services $1.49 billion 1.39 N/A N/A N/A

Rowan Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Oilfield Services.

Profitability

This table compares Rowan Companies and Liberty Oilfield Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rowan Companies 5.67% -1.52% -0.96% Liberty Oilfield Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Rowan Companies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The company operates in the United States Gulf of Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea, the Middle East, and Trinidad. Rowan Companies plc was founded in 1923 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It has 19 active fleets. The company provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

