Ferroglobe (GSM) vs. Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ferroglobe has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and Westlake Chemical Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.74 billion 1.07 $25.17 million $0.15 72.00 Westlake Chemical Partners $1.17 billion 0.62 $48.67 million $1.64 13.78

Westlake Chemical Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe. Westlake Chemical Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferroglobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ferroglobe and Westlake Chemical Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 5 0 3.00 Westlake Chemical Partners 0 3 3 0 2.50

Ferroglobe currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 91.36%. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus target price of $26.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.92%. Given Ferroglobe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ferroglobe is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe 1.45% 2.32% 1.02% Westlake Chemical Partners 4.15% 5.13% 3.18%

Dividends

Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ferroglobe does not pay a dividend. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Westlake Chemical Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy. It Electrometallurgy segment includes its coal and quartz mining operations and its silicon metal and ferroalloy production, whereas the Energy segment consists of its hydroelectric power operations. It currently operates approximately 20 production smelting facilities in the field of electrometallurgy: approximately five in Spain, over five in the United States of America, over six in France, over three in South Africa, one in Venezuela, one in Poland, one in Canada, one in Argentina and one in China. It diversifies its production base across approximately five continents, such as Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation (Westlake). The Company operates, acquires and develops ethylene production facilities and other assets. Its business and operations are conducted through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo). OpCo sells ethylene to Westlake and others, as well as sells co-products of ethylene production, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline and hydrogen. As of December 31, 2016, OpCo’s assets included three ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene, and a 200-mile ethylene pipeline. As of December 31, 2016, OpCo owned two ethylene production facilities at Westlake’s Lake Charles, Louisiana site (Petro 1 and Petro 2, collectively Lake Charles Olefins), and one ethylene production facility at Westlake’s Calvert City, Kentucky site (Calvert City Olefins), with an annual capacity of approximately 630 million pounds.

