Critical Review: First Community Financial Partners (FCFP) versus Eastern Virginia Bankshares (EVBS)

First Community Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FCFP) and Eastern Virginia Bankshares (NASDAQ:EVBS) are both financials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Eastern Virginia Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Community Financial Partners does not pay a dividend. Eastern Virginia Bankshares pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Community Financial Partners and Eastern Virginia Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern Virginia Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eastern Virginia Bankshares has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Given Eastern Virginia Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastern Virginia Bankshares is more favorable than First Community Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Financial Partners and Eastern Virginia Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Financial Partners 29.40% 11.65% 1.05% Eastern Virginia Bankshares 13.18% 4.20% 0.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Community Financial Partners and Eastern Virginia Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A $0.70 18.43 Eastern Virginia Bankshares N/A N/A N/A $0.31 35.52

First Community Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Virginia Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of First Community Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Eastern Virginia Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of First Community Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Eastern Virginia Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Community Financial Partners beats Eastern Virginia Bankshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Financial Partners Company Profile

First Community Financial Partners, Inc. (First Community) is a bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary, First Community Financial Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service community bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. The Bank offers customers a range of loan, deposit, and other financial products and services. The Bank also offers customers a range of financial products and services that are related or ancillary to loans and deposits, including cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online banking transactions, automated teller machines and safe deposit boxes. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of non-residential real estate loans, which include owner occupied commercial real estate and investor commercial real estate, multi-family, construction and land development loans.

Eastern Virginia Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its bank subsidiary, EVB (the Bank). EVB is a community bank focusing on small to medium-sized businesses and consumers in its coastal plain markets and the emerging suburbs outside of the Richmond, Tidewater, and southern Virginia areas. The Company provides general commercial financial services to customers located in the geographic areas of its retail branch network. It provides a range of personal and commercial banking services, including commercial, consumer and real estate loans. Its investment securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, and state and political subdivisions. The Company offers a range of retail and commercial deposit products and fee-based services. Its deposits include demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.

