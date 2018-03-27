Critical Review: Hitachi (HTHIY) vs. Its Peers

Hitachi (OTCMKTS: HTHIY) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “CONGLOMERATES” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hitachi to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Hitachi alerts:

This table compares Hitachi and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi $81.81 billion $2.07 billion 12.89 Hitachi Competitors $20.25 billion $854.14 million 0.92

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Hitachi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hitachi pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 49.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi 3.19% 7.36% 3.15% Hitachi Competitors -3,063.78% -70.93% -49.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Hitachi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hitachi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi 0 0 0 0 N/A Hitachi Competitors 217 893 1555 41 2.52

As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies have a potential upside of 15.39%. Given Hitachi’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hitachi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Hitachi has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi’s peers have a beta of -2.59, meaning that their average stock price is 359% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hitachi beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. is engaged in providing solutions to customers in a range of sectors, including power/energy, industry/distribution/water, urban development, and finance/government and public/healthcare. The Company’s segments include Information & Telecommunication Systems, Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems, Electronic Systems & Equipment, Construction Machinery, High Functional Materials & Components, Automotive Systems, Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems, Others (Logistics and Other services) and Financial Services. It provides solutions for corporate information technology (IT) strategies, IT platform solutions, and customized solutions and packaged software. It also offers products and services, such as industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and transmission and distribution systems. It supplies production and inspection equipment for the semiconductors and other electronic devices. It also offers optical disk drives and property management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.