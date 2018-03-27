Critical Survey: Prestige Brands (PBH) versus Its Rivals

Prestige Brands (NYSE: PBH) is one of 120 public companies in the “OTHER CONS DISC” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Prestige Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Prestige Brands alerts:

Prestige Brands has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Brands’ peers have a beta of -31.73, meaning that their average stock price is 3,273% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prestige Brands and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Brands $882.06 million $69.39 million 4.55 Prestige Brands Competitors $1.75 billion $88.20 million 24.80

Prestige Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Brands. Prestige Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Brands 38.05% 14.14% 3.44% Prestige Brands Competitors -7.86% 5.55% 2.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of shares of all “OTHER CONS DISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Prestige Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “OTHER CONS DISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prestige Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Brands 0 2 5 0 2.71 Prestige Brands Competitors 437 2339 3498 148 2.52

Prestige Brands currently has a consensus target price of $78.33, suggesting a potential upside of 136.09%. As a group, “OTHER CONS DISC” companies have a potential upside of 13.05%. Given Prestige Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Prestige Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Prestige Brands beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Prestige Brands Company Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The company's OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.