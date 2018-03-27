Critical Survey: TPI Composites (TPIC) & Its Peers

TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “IND PRODS/SVC” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TPI Composites to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TPI Composites and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 0 0 7 0 3.00 TPI Composites Competitors 349 1463 1771 57 2.42

TPI Composites presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.48%. As a group, “IND PRODS/SVC” companies have a potential upside of 5.32%. Given TPI Composites’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPI Composites and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $930.28 million $43.69 million 18.14 TPI Composites Competitors $2.99 billion $140.43 million 12.23

TPI Composites’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TPI Composites. TPI Composites is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

TPI Composites has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites’ rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TPI Composites and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites 4.70% 31.56% 8.14% TPI Composites Competitors -4.29% 4.03% 0.91%

Summary

TPI Composites beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures composite wind blades. The Company operates through four segments. The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry, which it also conducts in its Rhode Island and Massachusetts facilities. The Asia segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades in facilities in Taicang Port, China and two in Dafeng, China; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems in its Taicang City, China facility; the manufacturing of components in its second Taicang Port, China facility, and wind blade inspection and repair services. The Mexico segment manufactures wind blades from a facility in Juarez, Mexico. The Middle East and Africa segment manufactures wind blades from a facility in Izmir, Turkey.

