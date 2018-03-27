Croda International (LON:CRDA) PT Raised to GBX 4,800 at Morgan Stanley

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,550 ($62.86) to GBX 4,800 ($66.32) in a report released on Friday, March 16th. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($62.17) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Croda International to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,150 ($57.34) to GBX 5,000 ($69.08) in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,000 ($55.26) to GBX 4,300 ($59.41) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,000 ($55.26) to GBX 4,700 ($64.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 3,400 ($46.97) to GBX 3,600 ($49.74) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,477 ($61.85).

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International stock opened at GBX 4,422 ($61.09) on Friday. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 3,461 ($47.82) and a one year high of GBX 4,668 ($64.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $5,980.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,470.39.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 179 ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 173.50 ($2.40) by GBX 5.50 ($0.08). Croda International had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of GBX 137.31 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 46 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $35.00.

In related news, insider Steve Foots sold 21,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,434 ($61.26), for a total value of £939,165.54 ($1,297,548.41). In the last three months, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $49,010.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Croda International (LON:CRDA) PT Raised to GBX 4,800 at Morgan Stanley” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/croda-international-crda-price-target-raised-to-gbx-4800-updated.html.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes and sells specialty chemicals. It operates through four segments. The Personal Care segment focuses on ingredients for skin, hair, sun and color cosmetic products. Its portfolio includes anti-ageing ingredients for skin, conditioning agents for hair care and metal oxides for ultraviolet (UV) filters.

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.