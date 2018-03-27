Crown Price Reaches $1.39 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00017613 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, YoBit and BarterDEX. Crown has a total market capitalization of $24.62 million and $95,298.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,918.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $886.51 or 0.11248600 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00154981 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.01895330 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00020053 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002916 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002405 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008262 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 17,729,711 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowncoin was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. CRW is a peer to peer digital currency, which enables to send and receive online payments between two parties without the need of financial institution. “

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, BarterDEX and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

