CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $3.09 million and $110,039.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003966 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00720652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012833 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00146778 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00188272 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

