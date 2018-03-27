Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Share Price

News articles about Cubic (NYSE:CUB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cubic earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.7754330598543 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

CUB stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cubic has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $66.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.33). Cubic had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is -40.91%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation (Cubic) designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services that provide situational awareness for its customers in the transportation and defense industries. The Company operates in three business segments across the global transportation and defense markets, which include Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

