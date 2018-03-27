Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Position Boosted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Curtiss-Wright worth $26,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 17,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,350,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP K Christopher Farkas sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,854 shares of company stock worth $7,000,065. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $140.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5,907.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $611.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.22 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

