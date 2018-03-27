Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.03

News headlines about Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cushing Renaissance Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.960946865427 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SZC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. 43,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,609. Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $21.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.1367 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th.

Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high total return with an emphasis on current income. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services companies; chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies; engineering and construction companies, and transportation and logistics companies.

