Kidder Stephen W Reduces Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61,744.42, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.11 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.03.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

