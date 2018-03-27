CybCSec (CRYPTO:XCS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

CybCSec (CURRENCY:XCS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. CybCSec has a market cap of $28,929.00 and $0.00 worth of CybCSec was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CybCSec coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CybCSec has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CybCSec alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00200564 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000522 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000512 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CybCSec

CybCSec (CRYPTO:XCS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. CybCSec’s total supply is 255,834,082 coins and its circulating supply is 11,834,082 coins. CybCSec’s official Twitter account is @CybCSec. The official website for CybCSec is cybcsec.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CybCSec is a proof of stake cryptocurrency, using PoS v3.0 hashing algorithm. It also features an Exchange and several Wallets in its platform. “

CybCSec Coin Trading

CybCSec can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy CybCSec directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CybCSec must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CybCSec using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CybCSec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CybCSec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.