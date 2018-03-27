Dalecoin Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (DALC)

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Dalecoin has a market cap of $142,113.00 and $683.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dalecoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Dalecoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00710048 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012415 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00145947 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00181755 BTC.

About Dalecoin

Dalecoin’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,527 tokens. Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dalecoin is dalecoin.org.

Dalecoin Token Trading

Dalecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Dalecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dalecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dalecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

