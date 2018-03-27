Danone (BN) PT Set at €71.00 by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €71.00 ($87.65) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($82.72) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.50 ($101.85) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.56 ($90.81).

Danone (EPA:BN) opened at €67.28 ($83.06) on Friday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($76.38) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($89.05). The firm has a market cap of $45,130.00 and a PE ratio of 17.21.

About Danone

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products and specialized dairy products.

