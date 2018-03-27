DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. DATx has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $12,701.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, DATx has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002800 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00720682 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012769 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00147496 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.