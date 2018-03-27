DDR Corp (DDR) Receives $9.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDR. ValuEngine lowered shares of DDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $9.00 target price on shares of DDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of DDR in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

In other DDR news, Director Alexander Otto acquired 1,351,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $10,555,667.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,963,634 shares in the company, valued at $382,405,981.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,587,775 shares of company stock worth $26,892,222. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in DDR by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in DDR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 222,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DDR by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in DDR by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DDR by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 2,894,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,444. DDR has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2,565.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.61.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. DDR had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $209.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that DDR will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. DDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.11%.

DDR Company Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

