DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34,810.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00022387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Kucoin. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and $34,810.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00057095 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00034027 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013290 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00069416 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00511617 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 19,855,177 coins and its circulating supply is 11,950,291 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

