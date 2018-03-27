Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Grows Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mary K.W. Jones sold 10,220 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,686,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel R. Allen sold 269,353 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $44,128,101.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,169,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,397 shares of company stock worth $62,811,005 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.14. 712,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,190. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $107.04 and a 1 year high of $175.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47,920.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Deere & Company had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

