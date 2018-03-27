Deere & Company (DE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $11.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

DE stock opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47,920.60, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $176.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total value of $2,518,559.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,481.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel R. Allen sold 269,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $44,128,101.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,169,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,397 shares of company stock valued at $62,811,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

