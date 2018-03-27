Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) Receives $16.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

TACO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $420.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.20. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.35 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

