Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $30.49 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Delphy has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00010320 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00717823 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012735 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00146076 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00187007 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,458,337 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and OKEx. It is not possible to purchase Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.