Denarius Price Hits $1.98 on Major Exchanges (DNR)

Denarius (CURRENCY:DNR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00025378 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and BarterDEX. Denarius has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $26,830.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (DNR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 2,552,535 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, BarterDEX, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

