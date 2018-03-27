DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Given a $63.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) received a $63.00 target price from HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XRAY. Stephens initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.36.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,530.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $436,068.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $821,446.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

