Dermira (DERM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Dermira, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on bringing medical dermatology products to dermatologists and their patients. The Company markets topical small molecule therapeutics that target acne, sebaceous gland hyperactivity, and inflammatory skin diseases. Its late-stage product candidates comprise Cimzia which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; DRM04 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating; and DRM01 which has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of acne. Dermira, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Dermira alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Dermira and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Dermira and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price target on Dermira from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of Dermira stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Dermira has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $36.21.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 62.07% and a negative net margin of 6,678.29%. sell-side analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $81,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,060.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Griffith sold 18,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $499,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,758 shares of company stock worth $728,459. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DERM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermira during the 4th quarter valued at $25,084,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dermira during the 4th quarter valued at $24,820,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 614,138 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Dermira during the 4th quarter valued at $14,918,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dermira during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,107,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/dermira-derm-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dermira (DERM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.