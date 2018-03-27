Capreit (TSE:CAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Capreit (TSE:CAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of Capreit stock traded up C$1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$50.30. 427,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,532. Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$2.24. The firm had revenue of C$164.43 million during the quarter.

