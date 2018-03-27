Destination XL Group (DXLG) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News stories about Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Destination XL Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.1213428915642 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $116.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.62. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of men’s apparel with retail and direct operations in the United States and London, England. The Company operates through the Big & Tall Men’s Apparel segment. The Company operates under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, DXL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL and LivingXL.

