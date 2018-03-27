Dether Price Tops $0.0408 on Exchanges (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Dether token can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $3,149.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002797 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00723751 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00037950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00146729 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00029027 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,500,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dether is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.