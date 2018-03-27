EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 111,018 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.48% of EQT Midstream Partners worth $28,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,100,000 after acquiring an additional 110,271 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,671,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,303 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,817,000 after purchasing an additional 219,261 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. EQT Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,627.81, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.27). EQT Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $224.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that EQT Midstream Partners LP will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

EQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EQT Midstream Partners from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EQT Midstream Partners from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.30.

EQT Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include Gathering and Transmission. The Gathering segment primarily includes high pressure gathering lines and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering system.

