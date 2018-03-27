Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264,212 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.39% of Toll Brothers worth $29,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,927,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Toll Brothers to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Argus set a $55.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 8,450 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $437,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,278.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $621,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6,733.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

