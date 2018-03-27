Deutsche Bank AG Sells 61,900 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $29,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 78,647,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,755,000 after buying an additional 75,139,157 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 8,016,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,031,000 after purchasing an additional 508,605 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,927,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,014,000 after purchasing an additional 67,064 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,248,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,981,000 after acquiring an additional 117,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,350,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,933,000 after acquiring an additional 548,882 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HDB stock opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $82,696.48, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a holding company. The Bank offers a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. It also offers financial services. The Bank’s segments include Treasury, Retail banking, Wholesale banking and Other banking business.

