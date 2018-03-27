Deutsche Bank Boosts Nike (NKE) Price Target to $76.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie set a $72.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen set a $64.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS set a $76.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105,149.06, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. analysts expect that Nike will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nike’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 912,802 shares of company stock valued at $58,993,107 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Nike by 4,252.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,539,000 after buying an additional 16,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Nike by 58.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,284,985,000 after buying an additional 8,058,601 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Nike by 97.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 12,151,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $390,421,000 after buying an additional 5,987,728 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Nike in the second quarter worth approximately $226,588,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Nike by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,423,988,000 after buying an additional 2,274,869 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

